Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan, Nawab Malik, Balasaheb Thorat Among Top Leaders Defeated in State Assembly Polls

The results of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections have been declared, revealing a massive victory for the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance, while the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition faced a crushing defeat. Several prominent and senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Congress’s former state president Balasaheb Thorat, were among those who faced significant setbacks in the election.

Read Also | Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Complete List of Winners and Their Constituencies

Here are the key leaders who suffered defeats:

Balasaheb Thorat – One of the most surprising defeats was that of Balasaheb Thorat, the former Congress state president. He was defeated by Shiv Sena's Amol Khatla in Sangamner by a margin of over 10,500 votes.

Nawab Malik – Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, part of the Ajit Pawar faction, lost to Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party by more than 30,000 votes in the Shivaji Mankhurd constituency.

Prithviraj Chavan – Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan was defeated in the Karad South constituency by BJP's Atul Bhosale.

Sanjay Kaka Patil – In the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency, Sanjay Kaka Patil of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) was defeated by Rohit Patil of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

Imtiaz Jaleel – AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel was defeated by BJP’s Atul Save in Aurangabad East by nearly 2,000 votes.

Harshvardhan Patil – In a closely contested race in Indapur, Pune, NCP's Dattatray Bharne defeated former minister Harshvardhan Patil of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by 19,410 votes.

Rajesh Tope – In Ghansavangi, Eknath Shinde led-Shiv Sena’s Himmat Uddhan defeated former NCP minister Rajesh Tope of the Sharad Pawar faction.

Balasaheb Patil – In Karad North, BJP’s Manoj Ghorpade defeated NCP’s Balasaheb Patil (Sharad Pawar faction) by a massive margin of 43,691 votes.

Manikrao Thakre – In Deglur, Manikrao Thakre, the former Congress state president, was defeated by Eknath Shinde faction Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Rathod by 28,775 votes.

Ram Shinde – BJP’s Ram Shinde was defeated by NCP's Rohit Pawar in the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency by a margin of 1,243 votes.

Bhavna Gawli – In Risod, Congress’s Ameet Subhashrao Zanak defeated Shinde faction Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali, who secured third place with a defeat margin of 16,116 votes.

Yashomati Thakur – In Teosa, BJP’s Rajesh Wankhede defeated Congress’s Yashomati Thakur by 7,617 votes.

KC Padvi – In Akkalkuwa, Shinde faction Shiv Sena’s Aamshya Padavi defeated Congress’s KC Padvi by 2,904 votes.

Rajan Vichare – In Thane, BJP’s Sanjay Kelkar defeated Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Rajan Vichare by a huge margin of 58,253 votes.

Sada Sarvankar – In Mahim, Shinde faction Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar was defeated by Thackeray faction Shiv Sena’s Mahesh Sawant by 1,316 votes.

Samarjeetsinh Ghatge – In Kagal, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Hasan Mushrif defeated NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Samarjeetsinh Ghatge by 11,581 votes.

Bachu Kadu – In Achalpur, BJP’s Pravin Tayde defeated Prahar Janshakti Party's Bachu Kadu by 12,131 votes.

Read Also | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party, Wins 132 Assembly Seats; MahaYuti Secures 230 Seats

The MahaYuti, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won a record 230 seats out of the total 288. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 132 seats, while the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena won 58 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP bagged 41.

The MVA, which had hoped to repeat its success from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was unable to surpass 50 seats. Shiv Sena UBT won 20 seats, Congress secured 16, NCP-SP won 10, and the Samajwadi Party managed 2 seats. The BJP’s performance surpassed its previous records in Maharashtra, where it won 105 seats in 2019 and 122 seats in 2014.