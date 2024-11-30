Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 78 New Faces in State Assembly; Party-wise Breakdown of First-Time MLAs

A total of 78 newly elected MLAs have made their debut in the state Assembly following the recent elections. Among them, 33 represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, 14 the Shiv Sena, eight the NCP, 10 from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, six from the Congress, and four from Sharad Pawar's NCP. Additionally, two MLAs from a smaller party have also secured their place in the Assembly for the first time. The group of new faces also includes one independent MLA.

New Faces Elected in Nine Mumbai Seats

In the latest Assembly elections, nine out of the 36 seats in Mumbai have been won by first-time MLAs. Among the new faces are Mahesh Sawant, Varun Sardesai, Haroon Khan, and Manoj Jamsutkar, all from the Uddhav Thackeray group. Mahesh Sawant triumphed over Mahayuti candidate Sada Sarvankar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, in the Mahim constituency. Meanwhile, Varun Sardesai secured victory against NCP’s Zeeshan Siddique in the Bandra East constituency.

First-Time MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly

Several first-time MLAs have made their mark in the Maharashtra Assembly, including BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay from Borivali, Murji Patel from Andheri East, Sana Malik from Anushaktinagar, and Jyoti Gaikwad from Dharavi. Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who joined the BJP from the Congress, contested from the Bhokar Assembly constituency and will also be a new face in the House. Independent candidate Shivaji Patil was also elected for the first time. Additionally, Rohit Patil, son of the late NCP leader R.R. Patil, from Sharad Pawar's faction, has secured a seat in the Assembly.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) claimed victory in 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant party with the highest number of seats, securing 132. The Shiv Sena followed with 57 seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 41 seats. The Thackeray faction of the NCP was the biggest winner within the MVA, clinching 20 seats. The Congress won 16 seats, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP was left with only 10.

