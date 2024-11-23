Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Leads From Nagpur South West

Nagpur South West has been a stronghold for the BJP, with Devendra Fadnavis consistently winning in the past. In the 2024 elections, Fadnavis is the Mahayuti alliance candidate, while Prafulla Gudadhe represents the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Early trends show Fadnavis holding a strong lead.

In previous elections, Devendra Fadnavis has won by substantial margins. In 2019, he secured 109,237 votes, defeating Congress's Dr. Ashish Deshmukh by 49,344 votes. In 2014, Fadnavis won with 113,918 votes, and in 2009, he garnered 89,258 votes, showcasing his consistent dominance in the Nagpur South West constituency.

In the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly election, the key contest is between the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance—comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Most exit polls have predicted a significant win for the Mahayuti alliance, which is aiming to retain power, against the MVA.

