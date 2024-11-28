Maharashtra Election Results 2024: ECI Must Clarify How Voter Turnout Rose by Over 7% After Polling Ended, Says Nana Patole

Following a heavy defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, major parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have expressed doubts about the integrity of the voting process and raised concerns regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Congress state president Nana Patole has levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission, citing discrepancies in voter turnout percentages.

According to Patole, the Election Commission's data shows a significant and suspicious increase in voter turnout. On polling day, the turnout was recorded at 58.22% at 5 PM, which rose to 65.02% by 11:30 PM the same night and further increased to 66.05% by the next day, November 21—an overall rise of 7.83%, translating to nearly 76 lakh additional votes.

Patole questioned how such a substantial increase in voter turnout occurred, demanding the Election Commission release video footage from polling centres to clarify the matter. He alleged that the Election Commission had "robbed the votes of the people."

During a meeting at Tilak Bhavan with Congress assembly candidates, Patole criticised the Election Commission's handling of the election process. He stated that if such a significant increase in voter turnout occurred after 5 PM on polling day, there should have been long queues at polling stations. He called on the Election Commission to provide evidence showing which constituencies witnessed such queues.

Patole also questioned the absence of a post-election press conference by the Election Commission, which is usually held to provide voting updates. "Experts from various fields across the country have raised doubts about the increased votes, casting a shadow on the credibility of the Election Commission. It is the Commission's duty to address the concerns raised by political parties and candidates," he asserted.

The Congress leader emphasised that the issue was not being raised solely because of his party's defeat but to protect democracy and uphold the Constitution. He accused the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to undermine democracy. Patole warned that the Congress party would challenge the discrepancies in court and take to the streets to ensure justice.