Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Government Will Continue In the State, Under Leadership of Eknath Shinde (Watch Video)

Counting of votes for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is underway and as Maharashtra awaits the final results , Shiv Sena leader and Dindoshi constituency candidate Sanjay Nirupam sought divine blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Nirupam expressed confidence in his victory and the return of the Mahayuti (grand alliance) government in Maharashtra.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: "I have prayed to Siddhivinayak Ji and asked for his blessings. So, Mahayuti will come back to power... We are likely to secure 160-165 seats," says Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi Assembly seat, Sanjay Nirupam… pic.twitter.com/8Sb178K4ua — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2024

"I have offered my respects at the feet of Siddhivinayak Ji and sought his blessings, not just for my own victory, but for the victory of the entire Mahayuti. The Mahayuti government should return to Maharashtra, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his associates, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the government should continue," he stated.

Nirupam highlighted the alliance’s achievements and assured voters that their collective leadership would bring further progress and stability to the state. He emphasized the importance of unity among the alliance partners, portraying the trio of Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar as the pillars of the Mahayuti government.The Dindoshi constituency is expected to witness a tough battle, with Nirupam banking on the Shiv Sena's stronghold and the Mahayuti alliance's collective strength to secure his position. s. While the Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the MVA alliance is a coalition of the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). The majority mark in the 288-seat in Maharashtra Assembly is 145. The term of the present Maharashtra Assemby ends on November 26.

