Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Leads in 31 Seats, MVA Ahead in 18 in Early Trends

Maharashtra vote counting for the November 20 elections began on Saturday morning, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance leading in 31 of the 288 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi was ahead in 18 seats. As the postal ballot counting progressed, Mahayuti's lead grew to 26 seats, according to TV reports. The Election Commission has not yet provided an official update.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was leading in Sakoli as the counting of postal ballots began, according to a TV channel. Meanwhile, BJP’s Vijaykumar Gavit emerged ahead in the early postal ballot counts.

Also Read| Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 288 Assembly Constituencies, Who Will Win Mahayuti or Mahavikas Aghadi.

Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began on Saturday morning, with the focus on the intense contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is aiming for a comeback.

