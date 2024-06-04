Maharashtra Elections Result 2024: Signs of Major Shake Up in 8 Constituencies Including Beed, Satara, and Jalna

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway across the country and many constituencies in Maharashtra are witnessing a tight contest. According to trends so far, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is leading in 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the Grand Alliance has managed to take the lead in 17 seats, while an independent candidate is likely to win one seat. In Maharashtra, there are signs of a major upheaval in some constituencies and veteran candidates seem to be trailing.

According to data on the Election Commission's website, sitting MPs are trailing in Satara, Jalna, Thane, Ratnagiri, Bhiwandi, Nandurbar, Nashik, Dindori, Hatkanangle, Kolhapur, Madha and Nanded constituencies in the state. In Beed too, Bajrang Sonwane is giving a good fight against Pankaja Munde.

Status across constituencies based on the latest trends

Satara

Shashikant Shinde leads by over 16,000 votes

Jalna

Kalyan Kale - leading by over 2,000 votes

Thane

Naresh Mhaske - leading by over 88,000 votes



Ratnagiri

Narayan Rane - lead of over 14,000

Bhiwandi

Balyamama Mhatre - leading by over 10,000 votes

Nandurbar

Gowal Padvi - leading by over 85,000 votes

Nashik

Rajabhau Waze - leading by over 11,000 votes

Dindori

Bhaskar Bhagre - leading by over 32,000 votes

Hatkanangle

Satyajit Patil leads by over 3,500 votes

Kolhapur

Shahu Chhatrapati - lead of more than 49,000

Madha

Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil - leading by over 13,000 votes

Nanded

Vasantrao Chavan - Leading by over 1800 votes

Beed

Bajrang Sonwane leads by over 5,000 votes