Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress-Led MVA Ahead in Two Exit Polls Against Mahayuti

The two prominent exit polls predicted the victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in today's opinion polls released after the Assembly election in Maharashtra concluded. According to the projection, the Congress-led MVA alliance is set to form the government with a significant lead over the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

According to the ELECTORAL EDGE exit poll, the Congress-led MVA alliance will secure 150 seats, while Mahayuti is expected to win only 118 seats. Other parties are predicted to win the remaining 20 seats.

One more exit poll results for the Maharashtra election predicted a slightly different result for the Congress-led alliance but said it was a tough fight. SAS Hyderabad exit polls predicted 147 to 155 seats for MVA, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena UBT, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, predicted to come back to the UPA government in Maharashtra state. On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, Ajit Pawar's NCP and BJP got 127 to 135 seats. Other parties and independent candidates are all likely to get 10-13 seats.

These exit poll results for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 have stirred significant discussion among political parties. Some predict MVA gaining the state, while most give the majority to the BJP-led alliance.