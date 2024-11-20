Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: How Many Seats Will Raj Thackeray’s MNS Win? Here's What Trends Show

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 has generated significant attention for several reasons. The voting process has been completed, and now all eyes are on the results scheduled for the 23rd of November.

Voters participated enthusiastically in exercising their right to vote. By 5 PM, Maharashtra recorded an average voter turnout of 58.22%. After the voting process concluded, exit polls began coming in, predicting the potential number of seats for the political parties in the state. In this election, Thackeray campaigned vigorously on the strength of his own party, fielding candidates across the state. He held several rallies, criticizing the current political situation and urging the public to give MNS a chance to govern.

How Many Seats for MNS?

The big question now is whether Raj Thackeray will emerge as a kingmaker and how many seats MNS will secure. According to all the exit polls, MNS does not appear to be achieving much success. The party is placed alongside independents and others. The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll predicts that MNS will secure 2-4 seats. The Electoral Edge poll suggests that MNS, along with Vanchit, MIM, independents, and others, is likely to win around 20 seats. The Chanakya exit poll indicates that candidates from MNS, Vanchit, and independents are expected to win 6-8 seats.

Additionally, Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray, is contesting his first election. All eyes are now on whether he will win from the Mahim constituency, where he faces strong competition from Sada Sarwankar of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and Mahesh Sawant from the Thackeray faction.

The final verdict on the fate of Raj Thackeray’s MNS and other parties will be determined on November 23, when the official results are announced.