Maharashtra Farmers Suicide: 2,851 Farmers Ended Lives in State in 2023 Despite Loan Waivers, Schemes

About 2,851 farmers died by suicide last year despite loan waivers and schemes, according to data released by the state relief and rehabilitation department, reported by The Times of India. According to the report, 2,743 farmers died in the year 2021, and this number rises to 2,942 in the next year, 2022.

In Maharashtra, Vidarbha reported the highest number of suicide deaths in the year 2023, followed by Mrathwada, which is 1,088. 318 farmers died by suicide in Amravati district, 302 in Yavatmal, 292 in Buldhana, 269 in Beed, 182 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 151 in Jalgaon, according to the data reported by TOI.

2,851 total cases were recorded last year in Maharashtra, and the next of kin of the deceased were eligible for ex gratia in 1,551 cases, and in 96% of the cases, payment was made as per rules. While 746 cases were found to be ineligible for ex gratia, inquiry is pending in 554 cases, the data showed.

"We lack the political will to tackle the agrarian crisis. The much-publicised loan waiver scheme declared two years ago was never implemented in letter and spirit, as a result, many farmers were left out of the scheme," Farmers' leader Kishore Tiwari told The Times of India.

On July 22, at the time of swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has promised that his government will make the state suicide free by extending all support to the farmers with health schemes. However, Tiwari claimed that no efforts have been made by the government to provide a comprehensive action plan for vulnerable farmers and strengthen the health schemes.

"Crop loss is one of the major reasons for farmer suicides, but no attention was given by the state government to this aspect. We believed that the agriculture department would chalk out a plan to halt crop failure or change in cropping pattern, but the government was silent on all crucial aspects," he said.