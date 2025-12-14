Maharashtra: Father and Son Killed After Car Crashes into Container While Returning from Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: In tragic road accident along the Mumbai-Goa highway, father and son died , while his younger son and driver got injured after their car crashed into the rear end of a container trailer. Family was returning from Mumbai airport to reach their home in Goregaon. Accident occurred on Saturday, December 14, 2025 at 7:15 am in morning.

Accident occurred when a container trailer slowed down at a speed breaker near Pui village in Kolad and car crashed. Deceased identified as Sajjad Sarkhot and his 25-year-old son Owais and injured identified as deceased younger son Sarjit Sarkhot and the sedan driver Usman Karvilkar , a resident of Mahad, who sustained minor injuries to his chest. TOI reported that, Constable Mangesh Patil of Kolad stated that the T-permit sedan involved in the accident belonged to Usman, a friend of the deceased, Owais. Owais had accompanied Usman to pick up Usman's father from the Mumbai airport, who was arriving from Qatar for a family wedding.

At the time of the crash, Sajjad and Sarjit were in the back seat, while Owais sat next to Usman, the driver. The left side of the sedan collided with the rear of a container trailer, resulting in fatal injuries for Owais and Sajjad, who were seated on the left side. FIR under the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act will be registered against against the sedan driver Usman for rash and negligent driving causing death.