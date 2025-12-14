Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out in Pleasant Park Area of Mira Road; Cylinder Blast Suspected (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Massive fire broke out in Pleasant Park area of Mira Road (East), which caused panic among local residents in nearby area on Saturday, December 13, 2025. This fire erupted near Jangid Estate in the Mira-Bhayander area. Video of this incident has created significant stir and concern among locals as the layer of thick black smoke was visible. Following the incident the teams rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were underway for several hours to bring blaze under control.

Fire engulfed in flames can be seen in visuals surfaced on social media. Dark smoke plumes sparked local fear as a resident's video, shot from 400-500 meters away, showed the blaze's intensity. Residents gathered at a distance while emergency services contained the fire, and police cordoned off the area for safety and access. Cause behind this massive fire is not known yet, but some reports suggested that this fire engulfed due to cylinder blast. As of now their are no reports of injuries or casualties reported. Authorities are assessing the extent of property damage.

This Fire burndown the shop completely into ashes. According to FPJ report, on Saturday night shops suddenly caught fire burning all the establishments to ashes. Initial report stated that this fire gutted 20-25 shops and owner have suffered huge financial loss. Following the fire incident municipal corporation's fire department arrived promptly and brought blaze under control. Authorities are trying to find out exact cause of fire.

🚨 A major fire has broken out in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road today midnight. Fire brigade and police teams are present at the spot, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/nZ9ywtzxGZ — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 13, 2025

On Friday, December 12, 2025 Massive fire broke out at abandoned building located near Lahoti Compound on Kalyan Road, spreading thick layer of smoke in surrounding area. As per the information, blaze started on the ground floor where a large quantities of scrap material which included cloths rags and plastic waste. fire caught to cloth waste which spread throughout the building because of highly combustible material. Immediately two fire tenders from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and brought blaze under control within 30mins, avoiding further damage.