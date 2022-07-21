Maharashtra festivals Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi to be restrictions free: Eknath Shinde

Addressing the press conference, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the festivals in Maharashtra specially Dahi Handi and Ganesh Festival will be celebrated in full swing. The CM also announced the restriction-free festivals in Maharashtra.

However, the people will still have to follow the general rules in the festival, but the government has given ease on the major covid restrictions.

Before Ganeshotsav, instructions have been given to plug potholes on all roads. Also the permissions of the pavilions should be done freely. For this, one window scheme, online registration process has been facilitated. Ganesh Mandals will not be charged for registration. The height was restricted due to Corona. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that this limit has been removed.



Meanwhile, the Eknath-BJP government has taken over the state. The rebellion in Shiv Sena is increasing day by day and it has reached the corporators at the local level. So, at the national level, now the picture of this rebellion is being seen by the MPs. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray a big blow after the rebellion of 40 MLAs. 12 out of 18 MPs of Shiv Sena in the state are likely to form a separate group and Chief Minister Shinde is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

