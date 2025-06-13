Maharashtra Forms 19-Member Committee to Draft Onion Policy Amid Farmer Crisis

In 2023–24, Maharashtra accounted for approximately 34% of the country’s total onion production. However, the Centre's inconsistent policies on onion trade have become a major headache for onion farmers. In response, the Maharashtra state government has taken a proactive step by forming a 19-member committee for six months to draft a comprehensive onion policy. The committee will be headed by Pasha Patel, Chairman of the State Agricultural Price Commission. However, since key purchasing agencies like NAFED and NCCF fall under central government control, the state committee will have limited authority, which raises concerns.

Despite being the leading state in onion production, with around 90% of India’s supply coming from Nashik district, farmers in Maharashtra continue to face multiple challenges such as:

Extreme price volatility

Lack of storage infrastructure

Frequent restrictions on exports

Post-harvest losses



Additionally, frequent changes in import-export policies have destabilized the onion trade, putting both farmers and traders in financial trouble. The newly formed committee aims to tackle these issues by focusing on:

Price stabilization

Storage capacity enhancement

Export promotion

Market reforms

Welfare measures for farmers

Jagdish Patil, retired Deputy Director of Agriculture, welcomed the move but issued a caution. He said, “Forming a committee isn’t bad, but it shouldn’t just be a political gimmick ahead of elections. The policies recommended by the committee must be transparent and implemented effectively. It should include experienced onion farmers from Nashik and focus on ensuring that farmers recover their production costs.”

Committee Members Include:

Director of Marketing (Pune)

Executive Director of the State Marketing Board

Director of Agriculture, Commissionerate of Agriculture (Pune)

Joint Director, Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation

Secretaries from the Agriculture and Co-operative Departments

Dr. Sunil Pawar (Retired Director of Marketing)

Chief Statistical Officer, Agriculture Commissionerate (Pune)

Chairpersons of APMCs from Lasalgaon and Solapur

Head of Department, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri

Prashant Waghmare, Regional Head, APEDA

Bhaveshkumar Joshi, Deputy Advisor, Agricultural Marketing

Director, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai

Deepak Chavan, Agri-market expert (Pune)

Representative from Farmer Producer Organizations

Three experts from the Marketing Department

Deputy Director, Marketing Directorate, Pune

How Will This Committee Help?

The committee is tasked with: