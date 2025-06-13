Sangli Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After 17 Days of Marriage Over Fear of Forced Sexual Relations

The Sonam Raghuvanshi case, where a wife allegedly killed her husband on their honeymoon with the help of her lover, has been a major topic of discussion across the country. As people express their condolences over the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a similar incident has emerged from the Sangli district of Maharashtra. The fact that a wife killed her husband on the seventeenth day of their marriage has caused a stir. But why did she take such an extreme step? All the information regarding this has now come to light.

What Exactly Happened?

In Prakashnagar, Ekta Colony, Kupwad, Sangli district, Sangli, Anil Lokhande was murdered by his wife while he was asleep at night. The couple had gotten married on May 23, 2025. On the 17th day of their marriage, his wife Radhika killed him by striking him with an axe on his head. However, there was a fear behind the murder, which led the accused wife, Radhika, to end her husband's life.

Anil Lokhande worked as a mason. He had been married before and had two daughters who were already married. His first wife had passed away due to cancer. Due to difficulties with meals, Anil decided to marry Radhika. Anil was aware that Radhika had no uterus since birth.

What Was the Reason for Anil's Murder?

On June 10, during the Vat Purnima festival, Anil had dropped Radhika off at her maternal cousin's house. In the evening, he went to pick her up and brought her home. At that time, he demanded to have physical relations, but Radhika refused. However, she became afraid that Anil would force himself on her. At night, after Anil fell asleep, Radhika got up to drink water and returned with an axe. Before Anil could understand what was happening, she struck him on the head, killing him. Not even a month into their marriage, and on the very day of Vat Purnima, Radhika killed her husband. She came into the house as 'Lakshmi' (goddess of wealth and prosperity) but ended up taking her husband's life. This incident has caused a sensation in the Sangli district.