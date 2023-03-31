Maharashtra: Four constables injured in stone-pelting during Ram Navami in Malad

Four constables sustained moderate injuries in stone-pelting during Rama Navami incident in Malad's Malvani area. Police said 20 people detained after a scuffle occurred yesterday between two groups during 'Rama Navami' Shobha Yatra in Malad.

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Rama Navami incident in Malad said the procession was taken out after permission from the police, it was stopped in between during the time of namaz.

Despite that such incident is unfortunate. Dy CM Fadnavis has ordered the probe. Normalcy was restored and many people were arrested. Situation was tense for a while but it is under control now. Case filed against more than 300 unidentified people for jeopardising atmosphere in the area.