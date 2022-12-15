Maharashtra: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in Pune



Four person died of electrocution while they were trying to place a water pump motor in the backwater of a dam in Pune district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred near Nigde village in Bhor tehsil, police said.

The four victims were trying to place a motor pump in the Gunjawani dam backwater. While doing so, they got electrocuted and drowned in the water. Their bodies are being fished out, an official from Rajgad police station said.

Villagers alleged that the tragedy took place due to frequent power supply interruption, which they termed as an unprofessional approach of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) authorities.

The power had gone off six times and while the victims were lowering the motor into the river bed there was no supply, villagers alleged.