Maharashtra: Full-grown Female Tiger Found Dead, Suspected Poisoning in Pench Tiger Reserve

In a heart-wrenching incident, a full-grown tigress was found dead on April 1 in compartment number 531 within the Kutumba beat of East Pench range, Maharashtra, sparking concerns over the welfare and conservation efforts for tigers in the state. The tragic demise, which occurred on the side of a tourist road in the core area of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), has raised alarm bells and prompted investigations into a suspected case of poisoning.

Eyewitnesses, including tourists who were on an evening safari, provided chilling accounts of the tigress's final moments. The majestic feline was sighted near the irrigation pump house area, where it appeared to drink water before displaying distressing symptoms. Tourists observed abnormal breathing, followed by vomiting, and ultimately immobility within a distressingly short period. The sudden and tragic demise of the tigress has led authorities to consider the possibility of poisoning. The swift onset of symptoms and the absence of visible external injuries have prompted suspicions regarding potential foul play or inadvertent exposure to toxic substances.

This incident marks the third tiger death within just five days, adding to the grim tally of 11 tiger deaths in Maharashtra within the last three months. The recent spate of tiger fatalities underscores the urgency of addressing threats to the majestic big cats in their natural habitats.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and scheduling a post-mortem for the next day. The post-mortem was carried out by a team of veterinarians, including Dr. Sujith Kolangath from WRTC, Dr. Shishupal Meshram LDO Deolapar, and Dr. Nikhil Bangar, vet from Pench saddle team, under the observation of a monitoring committee, which included Dr. Prabhu Nath Shukla, DY Director Pench Tiger Reserve, Smt. Sonal Mate DFO (HQ), Shri Ajinkya Bhatkar representative of NTCA, Shri Sanjay Karkare, representative of PCCF WL, Pooja Limbgaonkar ACF, Shri Vivek Rajurkar RFO, Shri Jayesh Tayade, RFO, Shri Mandar Pingle from Satpuda foundation, along with other officers, RRT team, and other staff.

Despite thorough examination, no injuries were found on the carcass of the tigress, and no objectionable material was detected in the water holes nearby. All necessary samples were collected for further medical examination, but the cause of death is yet to be determined.