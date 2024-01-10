Maharashtra Gets First Woman Police Chief, Rashmi Shukla Vows Transparency and Fairness

Rashmi Shukla took charge as Maharashtra's new police chief on Tuesday, vowing to maintain law and order and prioritize women's safety, cybercrime prevention, and justice for all. The 1988-batch IPS officer, previously on deputation with the center, became the first woman to hold the top police position in the state.

Shukla's appointment came after her exoneration from phone-tapping charges and the retirement of Rajnish Seth on December 31. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had briefly held the additional charge of director general of police before her arrival.

Speaking to reporters, Shukla acknowledged Maharashtra's good law and order situation and highlighted women's safety as a key priority. She also identified cybercrime as a major challenge demanding special attention. Additionally, she pledged to implement measures to curb highway accidents and address issues like drugs and terrorism in collaboration with relevant authorities.

Responding to opposition concerns surrounding her appointment, Shukla emphasized her fresh and positive approach, stating, "I am starting work with a new year and positive spirit. I have worked in Maharashtra for 33 years, spent two years out, and now I am back home after two years. It feels good."

Shukla's leadership is expected to usher in a new era for the Maharashtra Police. Her focus on women's safety, cybercrime prevention, and equitable justice reflects a proactive and sensitive approach to law enforcement in the state.