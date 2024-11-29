Maharashtra Government Allocates Rs 10 Crore to Waqf Board for Minority Welfare in 2024-25

The Maharashtra government has announced the transfer of Rs 10 crore to the Waqf Board, with a government order issued by the Minority Affairs Department. During the election campaign, the BJP had highlighted concerns about the management of Waqf land. After the assembly election results, the Maharashtra government has approved funding to improve the functioning and infrastructure of the Waqf Board. The government has allocated Rs 10 crore for the welfare of minorities in the financial year 2024-25.

In June, the Minority Welfare Department had allocated Rs 2 crore to the Aurangabad-based Waqf Board, with plans to disburse the remaining amount at a later date. This move was met with opposition from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, with Mohan Salekar, the secretary of the Konkan division, condemning the decision.

Mohan Salekar stated, "What the Congress government failed to do, the Grand Alliance government is now doing. If this decision is not reversed, the parties in the Grand Alliance will have to face the wrath of Hindus in the local body elections and the upcoming polls."

What is a Waqf Board?

Waqf, meaning "in the name of Allah," refers to land that is not owned by any individual or organization. The Waqf Board functions as a surveyor, determining which assets belong to the Waqf. This determination is made based on three key factors: if a property has been declared as Waqf, if land belonging to a Muslim or a Muslim institution has been used for an extended period, and if surveys confirm that the land is indeed Waqf property. The Waqf Board was established to manage and regulate land belonging to the Muslim community, with the aim of preventing misuse and illegal sales of such lands.

What is the Authority of the Waqf Board?

The Waqf Board holds significant authority over properties it claims as part of the Waqf. If the Board asserts ownership over your property, you cannot directly approach the court. Instead, you must file an appeal with the Waqf Board itself. Even if the Board’s ruling is unfavorable, it cannot be contested in court. The only option in such cases is to appeal to the Waqf Appellate Tribunal. The Tribunal’s decision is final and cannot be challenged in either the High Court or the Supreme Court. Additionally, the Waqf Board can appoint administrative officers, who may also be non-Muslims, to oversee matters.

