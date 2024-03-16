Maharashtra Government Entrusts Housing Authorities with Oversight of Redevelopment Projects to Protect Senior Citizens

The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay HC that it is going to entrust its housing authorities to oversee redevelopment projects and especially look after senior citizens living in such projects. Elderly residents often face difficulties if their housing building goes for redevelopment and multiple delays plague the process. The government has issued a circular that directs housing authorities to supervise such projects and take action against developers who do not comply.

The circular contains various measures that the housing bodies can take whenever such issues are faced. The High Court has expressed satisfaction with the government. The court's order, issued on March 7 mandated that the state government and related authorities such as MHADA, MMRDA, Municipal Corporations, and SRA should comply with the government's directives.

In the case of MHADA, the authority has been instructed to give priority to senior citizens in the redevelopment projects. It has further mandated the housing authority to form a committee consisting of senior citizens, developers, and engineers to monitor the project. It further instructs it to issue notices for three consecutive months if there is a project delay. In case of non-compliance by developers, MHADA has been directed to terminate the contract.