Maharashtra Government Halts Smart Meter Rollout for Residential Use, Shifts Focus to Industrial Consumers

In response to mounting public opposition, the state government has decided to halt the implementation of smart meters for residential purposes. Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Devendra Fadnavis made this announcement following a meeting of senior BJP officials in Mumbai on Friday. State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed to reporters that smart meters will not be deployed for ordinary electricity consumers. Consequently, the focus will now shift to installing these meters exclusively for industrial and large-scale power users, rather than for households and small businesses.

Smart electricity meters are set to be installed for 2.16 crore regular consumers, with contracts awarded to Adani Power, Genus Company, NCC Company, and Montecarlo. Installation was slated to commence next week. Following Fadnavis' announcement, it is now evident that smart meters will not be introduced for regular electricity consumers.

Claims and counterclaims have arisen regarding smart meters, with resentment evident even before the Lok Sabha elections. Both electricity consumers and power employees expressed anger, with concerns raised that these meters could result in increased electricity bills.