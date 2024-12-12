Maharashtra Government Holidays 2025: Check Complete List of Holidays in State

Maharashtra Government Holidays 2025: Check Complete List of Holidays in State

The new year has not yet begun, but many are already excited about the upcoming festivities. While the celebrations are a reason for joy, the real excitement for many lies in the list of holidays. Each year, the administration declares holidays for state government employees to mark significant days, programmes, and festivals in the state.

For 2025, the Maharashtra government has issued a gazette announcing holidays. According to the gazette, a total of 25 full-pay holidays have been declared for state government employees. These holidays will apply to employees across all departments under the state government.

Check Complete List of Holidays Here

Sr. No.

Holiday Name

English Date

Day

1

Republic Day

26 January 2025

Sunday

2

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

19 February 2025

Wednesday

3

Mahashivratri

26 February 2025

Wednesday

4

Holi (Second Day)

14 March 2025

Friday

5

Gudi Padwa

30 March 2025

Sunday

6

Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) (Shawwal-1)

31 March 2025

Monday

7

Ram Navami

6 April 2025

Sunday

8

Mahavir Jayanti

10 April 2025

Thursday

9

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

14 April 2025

Monday

10

Good Friday

18 April 2025

Friday

11

Maharashtra Day

1 May 2025

Thursday

12

Buddha Purnima

12 May 2025

Monday

13

Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha)

7 June 2025

Saturday

14

Muharram

6 July 2025

Sunday

15

Independence Day

15 August 2025

Friday

16

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

15 August 2025

Friday

17

Ganesh Chaturthi

27 August 2025

Wednesday

18

Eid-e-Milad

5 September 2025

Friday

19

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

2 October 2025

Thursday

20

Dussehra

2 October 2025

Thursday

21

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)

21 October 2025

Tuesday

22

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

22 October 2025

Wednesday

23

Guru Nanak Jayanti

5 November 2025

Wednesday

24

Christmas

25 December 2025

Thursday

More Holidays for Bank Employees

When we combine the state government holidays with the 52 Sundays in a year, government employees will enjoy a total of 77 holidays. However, employees in banks and similar establishments receive additional holidays. With the second and fourth Saturdays of every month also being holidays, these employees will benefit from approximately 26 more days off. This means bank employees, eligible for all holidays, will enjoy 103 holidays in total.

Adding all Saturdays and Sundays to the 25 government holidays, state government employees will be entitled to 129 holidays in 2025. In addition to the regular holidays, banks (excluding government departments) will observe a holiday on 1 April 2025 to complete annual accounts. Moreover, state government employees will get an extra holiday on 23 October 2025, on the occasion of Bhaubij.

