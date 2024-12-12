Maharashtra Government Holidays 2025: Check Complete List of Holidays in State
The new year has not yet begun, but many are already excited about the upcoming festivities. While the celebrations are a reason for joy, the real excitement for many lies in the list of holidays. Each year, the administration declares holidays for state government employees to mark significant days, programmes, and festivals in the state.
For 2025, the Maharashtra government has issued a gazette announcing holidays. According to the gazette, a total of 25 full-pay holidays have been declared for state government employees. These holidays will apply to employees across all departments under the state government.
Sr. No.
Holiday Name
English Date
Day
1
Republic Day
26 January 2025
Sunday
2
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
19 February 2025
Wednesday
3
Mahashivratri
26 February 2025
Wednesday
4
Holi (Second Day)
14 March 2025
Friday
5
Gudi Padwa
30 March 2025
Sunday
6
Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) (Shawwal-1)
31 March 2025
Monday
7
Ram Navami
6 April 2025
Sunday
8
Mahavir Jayanti
10 April 2025
Thursday
9
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
14 April 2025
Monday
10
Good Friday
18 April 2025
Friday
11
Maharashtra Day
1 May 2025
Thursday
12
Buddha Purnima
12 May 2025
Monday
13
Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha)
7 June 2025
Saturday
14
Muharram
6 July 2025
Sunday
15
Independence Day
15 August 2025
Friday
16
Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)
15 August 2025
Friday
17
Ganesh Chaturthi
27 August 2025
Wednesday
18
Eid-e-Milad
5 September 2025
Friday
19
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
2 October 2025
Thursday
20
Dussehra
2 October 2025
Thursday
21
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)
21 October 2025
Tuesday
22
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
22 October 2025
Wednesday
23
Guru Nanak Jayanti
5 November 2025
Wednesday
24
Christmas
25 December 2025
Thursday
More Holidays for Bank Employees
When we combine the state government holidays with the 52 Sundays in a year, government employees will enjoy a total of 77 holidays. However, employees in banks and similar establishments receive additional holidays. With the second and fourth Saturdays of every month also being holidays, these employees will benefit from approximately 26 more days off. This means bank employees, eligible for all holidays, will enjoy 103 holidays in total.
Adding all Saturdays and Sundays to the 25 government holidays, state government employees will be entitled to 129 holidays in 2025. In addition to the regular holidays, banks (excluding government departments) will observe a holiday on 1 April 2025 to complete annual accounts. Moreover, state government employees will get an extra holiday on 23 October 2025, on the occasion of Bhaubij.