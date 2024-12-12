Maharashtra Government Holidays 2025: Check Complete List of Holidays in State

The new year has not yet begun, but many are already excited about the upcoming festivities. While the celebrations are a reason for joy, the real excitement for many lies in the list of holidays. Each year, the administration declares holidays for state government employees to mark significant days, programmes, and festivals in the state.

For 2025, the Maharashtra government has issued a gazette announcing holidays. According to the gazette, a total of 25 full-pay holidays have been declared for state government employees. These holidays will apply to employees across all departments under the state government.

Check Complete List of Holidays Here

Sr. No. Holiday Name English Date Day 1 Republic Day 26 January 2025 Sunday 2 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 February 2025 Wednesday 3 Mahashivratri 26 February 2025 Wednesday 4 Holi (Second Day) 14 March 2025 Friday 5 Gudi Padwa 30 March 2025 Sunday 6 Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) (Shawwal-1) 31 March 2025 Monday 7 Ram Navami 6 April 2025 Sunday 8 Mahavir Jayanti 10 April 2025 Thursday 9 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 14 April 2025 Monday 10 Good Friday 18 April 2025 Friday 11 Maharashtra Day 1 May 2025 Thursday 12 Buddha Purnima 12 May 2025 Monday 13 Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) 7 June 2025 Saturday 14 Muharram 6 July 2025 Sunday 15 Independence Day 15 August 2025 Friday 16 Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) 15 August 2025 Friday 17 Ganesh Chaturthi 27 August 2025 Wednesday 18 Eid-e-Milad 5 September 2025 Friday 19 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2 October 2025 Thursday 20 Dussehra 2 October 2025 Thursday 21 Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) 21 October 2025 Tuesday 22 Diwali (Bali Pratipada) 22 October 2025 Wednesday 23 Guru Nanak Jayanti 5 November 2025 Wednesday 24 Christmas 25 December 2025 Thursday

More Holidays for Bank Employees

When we combine the state government holidays with the 52 Sundays in a year, government employees will enjoy a total of 77 holidays. However, employees in banks and similar establishments receive additional holidays. With the second and fourth Saturdays of every month also being holidays, these employees will benefit from approximately 26 more days off. This means bank employees, eligible for all holidays, will enjoy 103 holidays in total.

Adding all Saturdays and Sundays to the 25 government holidays, state government employees will be entitled to 129 holidays in 2025. In addition to the regular holidays, banks (excluding government departments) will observe a holiday on 1 April 2025 to complete annual accounts. Moreover, state government employees will get an extra holiday on 23 October 2025, on the occasion of Bhaubij.