Maharashtra Government Issues Strict Social Media Guidelines for State Employees

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued new social media guidelines that prohibit state employees from criticising past or present policies of the government or those of any administration in the country. According to a Government Resolution, employees must maintain separate personal and official social media accounts. They are also barred from using applications banned by either the state or the Centre. Any violations will lead to disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Civil Service Conduct Rules 1979.

The Maharashtra government has issued strict social media guidelines for state employees. Officials must avoid commenting on government policies, keep personal and official accounts separate, and not share confidential or defamatory content. Unauthorized use of logos, uniforms,… pic.twitter.com/04j6eu3isj — IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2025

The resolution applies to government officers, local body staff, contract employees, and personnel working in state public sector undertakings. Employees have been instructed to act responsibly on social media. They may post about their work, but such posts should not appear as self-praise.

The guidelines warn against downloading or sharing objectionable, defamatory, or discriminatory content. Employees must also avoid posting material that may provoke hatred. Personal social media accounts must only contain the employee’s photograph and no official designation or government property.

Use of official logos, uniforms, vehicles, or buildings in social media posts is strictly prohibited. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram can be used for official coordination purposes.

Only authorised officials can post on official government platforms and must have prior approval to publicise schemes or invite public participation. The guidelines also state that no confidential documents can be shared online in full or in part without proper clearance.

Before retirement or transfer, employees must hand over control of official social media accounts to their successors, the resolution added.

(With inputs from agencies)