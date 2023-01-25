Maharashtra government proposes 112 new colleges for MU

The state government is planning to establish 112 new institutions, including 54 law schools under the University of Mumbai (MU) in Mumbai and the Konkan area.

According to the state's plan, the city would receive the highest number of 29 slots for new colleges—14 each for law colleges and Arts-Science-Commerce colleges, as well as five-night colleges and one institution for Fine Arts, while Thane district will receive 27 new colleges, including 18 law colleges.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED), the state government organisation led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, has included these colleges in its projected plan for the university for the forthcoming academic year 2023–24. Earlier this month, the university requested proposals from educational organisations to establish these institutions.

These suggestions will be sent to the government for additional review and approval once they have been authorised by the university. Institutions must meet infrastructure and faculty standards before beginning enrollment. As professional education schools, law colleges will also require approval from their regulatory body, the Bar Council of India (BCI).