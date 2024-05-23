Maharashtra Government Requests Election Commission To Ease Model Code of Conduct Amid Drought Crisis

In response to the severe drought affecting several districts, the Maharashtra Government has formally requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to relax the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). This urgent appeal is aimed at enabling the state to provide immediate relief and implement necessary schemes to support the affected regions. The government emphasizes the critical need for swift action to mitigate the impact of the drought on its citizens, ensuring that essential aid and resources can be delivered without delay.Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday demanded the state government should focus on the drought which is badly affecting the state as the Lok Sabha elections in the state are over now. The party also demanded to begin the fodder camps for the cattle.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has called for the relaxation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to allow the government to address the urgent need for drinking water in drought-affected villages. According to the state irrigation department, only 24.03 percent of water remains in the dams across the state's six divisions. Particularly dire is the situation in the Marathwada region, where only 9.73 percent of water is left in the dams, affecting eight districts. Patole highlighted the critical shortage, noting that many villages and hamlets are without drinking water. He urged the government to provide immediate relief by supplying drinking water to the drought-stricken areas and ensuring fodder for animals, as the lack of fodder is causing a crisis for milk producers.

State Government writes to Election Commission of India in wake of drought situation in several districts of the state, seeks relaxation in Model Code of Conduct so that immediate help and schemes regarding the same can be extended: Maharashtra Government — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

He reported that some towns and villages receive water only once every 10 to 12 days and pointed out that 23 districts are suffering from severe water shortages, with Marathwada being the hardest hit. Patole criticized the BJP-led government for ignoring the drought issue despite being alerted four months ago. He blamed the focus on the Lok Sabha elections for the lack of timely action and stressed that now the elections are over, the state government must urgently address the crisis.