Maharashtra Government to Deposit October-November Funds for Women Soon, Says Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently provided an update on the much-discussed 'Ladki Bahin' scheme during a construction workers' meeting in Nagpur. He expressed enthusiasm for the government's various initiatives aimed at empowering women and reassured beneficiaries that funds for the months of October and November would soon be deposited in their accounts.

Fadnavis stated, “Our government has launched several schemes, including the Chief Minister Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which ₹1,500 has already been deposited into the accounts of many women. For those waiting, don’t worry—the next installment will be deposited in October.”

Details of the 'Lek Ladki' Scheme

Fadnavis elaborated on the 'Lek Ladki Yojana,' a separate initiative aimed at supporting girl children. “When a girl child is born, her birth should be celebrated, and we want her to bring prosperity to the family. Through this scheme, we provide ₹5,000 at birth, another ₹5,000 when she enters Class 1, ₹7,000 when she enters Class 7, and ₹75,000 when she turns 18. In total, we are giving ₹1 lakh to ensure that the girl’s future is financially secure.”

Free Education for Girls Until Graduation

Fadnavis also announced a landmark decision regarding education: “Previously, education for girls was free only up to the 12th grade. However, we have now made it free from primary school through graduation. Whether it's engineering, medical, or BBA, the government will cover all fees, no matter the amount, whether ₹2 lakh or ₹3 lakh.”

He further explained the rationale, saying, “In many families, if there's both a son and a daughter, the boy gets priority for education, and the girl is often told there’s no money left for her. To end this disparity, we’ve decided to cover the entire cost of girls' education. The state government will now act as their 'beloved uncle,' ensuring that no girl misses out on her education due to financial constraints.”

50% ST Fare Concession for Women

In addition to education and financial support, Fadnavis highlighted the government's initiative to provide a 50% fare concession on ST (State Transport) buses for women. “This move has resulted in a significant increase in the number of women traveling by ST buses. In fact, the once-loss-making ST services are now turning a profit, thanks to the increase in ridership,” he added.