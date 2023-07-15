Maharashtra government to hire 50,000 teachers for state schools

In a major employment boost, the Maharashtra government has decided to recruit 50,000 teachers for state schools, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Friday. Talking to reporters here, Kesarkar said 30,000 posts will be filled in the first phase and the remaining 20,000 in the second phase, he said. The recruitment process for teachers will begin now and a government resolution to this effect will be issued," Kesarkar said.

Some schools do not have enough teachers and to ensure that students are not inconvenienced, the education department has roped in retired teachers on a contractual basis till the new teachers are hired, he said.As soon as the teachers are recruited, they will be posted at Zilla Parishad schools and aided institutions," the minister said.

The state government is planning to start pre primary classes in 17,000 schools, he added.