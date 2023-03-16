Maharashtra government to hold another round of talks with farmers and tribals marching towards Mumbai for their demands

In an effort to address their demands, the Maharashtra government will hold another round of talks on Thursday with a delegation representing thousands of farmers and tribals who are walking towards Mumbai, said former MLA Jiva Gavit spearheading the long march.

The talks will take place with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, relevant ministers, and top state officials, he said.

Ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save met a delegation of farmers late Wednesday night in Thane district, as hundreds of farmers and tribals marched towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra.

According to former legislator Gavit, ministers have invited a delegation of farmers and tribals to meet with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

"They have responded to 40 per cent of the demands. Respecting the invitation extended to us, we are going to attend the meeting," Gavit said, adding that the march will continue if the answers from the government remain unsatisfactory.

During the meeting on Wednesday night, Gavit stated that the ministers were optimistic about some of their demands. However, decisions will be made at the state secretariat.

On Sunday, protesters carrying red flags began a foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, about 200 kilometres from Mumbai, in support of their various demands, which include immediate financial relief of 600 per quintal to onion growers, 12 hours of uninterrupted electricity supply, and a waiver of agriculture loans.