Maharashtra Government to Propose Lonar Lake for UNESCO World Heritage Status

The Maharashtra government is preparing to submit a proposal to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the inclusion of the renowned Lonar Lake in Buldhana district on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, according to officials.

The initiative seeks to position the site as a global center for tourism and research, while also enhancing its conservation efforts, officials said. Amravati Divisional Commissioner Nidhi Pandey recently convened a meeting with officials from multiple departments at Lonar to review the proposal.

According to a report of PTI, “This proposal will soon be presented, marking a significant step towards achieving recognition,” Pandey told PTI. Buldhana District Collector Kiran Patil said the proposal is in its final stage.

"We will submit it once it is polished. Unlike other UNESCO sites, Lonar Lake presents a unique mix of several categories. It is a geographical and scientific wonder, formed from a meteor impact,” he said.

The official stated that the Lonar Lake, located about 460 km from Mumbai, is home to several temples, some of which date back over 1,200 years. The proposal emphasizes the lake's geological significance and the urgent need for conservation efforts. "We are cataloguing biodiversity, gathering data on the temples, and documenting rare findings from excavations and research on the meteor impact conducted by various scientists," said Patil.

Once submitted to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the proposal will undergo a thorough review before being forwarded to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). A UNESCO designation would recognize the lake, which spans 113 hectares, as having "outstanding universal value."