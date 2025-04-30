PM Modi to Inaugurate 4-Day WAVES Summit Hosted by Maharashtra Govt on May 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Mumbai on May 1. He will inaugurate the first World Audio and Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) at Jio World Centre, BKC. WAVES is a four-day event that is expected to unite the entire spectrum of the media and entertainment industry, as reported by PTI. This platform will be a bridge between traditional and emerging media platforms. PM Modi has set aside 10 hours for this summit. Here, he will chair a meeting with the CEOs and industry leaders from the media and entertainment sector. PM Modi will also interact with young influencers and content creators. As this is a global event, senior officials from 33 nations and CEOs of 120 international companies will be attending this event.

The Maharashtra government will host this event under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis. Apart from PM Modi, key political leaders like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will attend the WAVES summit.

At the "Creatosphere," the prime minister will also meet with young artists from around the globe who have taken part in 31 distinct "Create in India" challenges and present prizes to the winners. The Creatosphere will have carefully chosen areas ranging from immersive exhibits and masterclasses to virtual reality, animation, movies, gaming, visual effects, comics, and music.

Top actors, including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, and Chiranjeevi, are slated to attend the summit's inaugural session, which will also be addressed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Mumbai, an international metropolis and the centre of Hindi and Marathi cinema, is a major hub for India's entertainment industry, said Industry Minister Uday Samant. He made this statement during a press conference. He emphasised that throughout the last three years, Maharashtra has maintained its position as the leading industrial state and has been the top destination for international investment. Maharashtra is currently competing with nations on a worldwide scale in terms of tourism. Samant went on to say that the "WAVES" are meant to promote Maharashtra's travel destinations abroad. He added that the Central government's choice to hold the summit in Mumbai is in line with its objective of showcasing Maharashtra culture globally.