Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais likely to announce 12 nominated MLCs soon

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to announce 12 nominated Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) after the end of the ongoing session of the state legislative assembly monsoon Session. As per the sources, BJP will get the largest share which is 6 seats, 3 seats for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp and 3 seats for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

This comes after the Supreme Court paved the way for the appointment pertaining to the vacancy of 12 MLCs to be nominated by the Governor on July 12, as these posts have been vacant for more than three years.

The former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had held up the nomination for more than 2 years. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had approved a list of 12 candidates after the nominated seats fell vacant in June last year after the term of the sitting members ended and later shared it with the governor for approval. However, Koshyari, who was removed from the post in February 2021 did not approve the list till his term ended.