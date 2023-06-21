Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais to visit Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on June 24

The Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, is scheduled to embark on a visit to Vidarbha starting from June 23. On Saturday, June 24, he will pay a visit to Bapu Kuti located in Sevagram.

After assuming the post of Governor, Ramesh Bais will be making his first visit to the Wardha district. He is scheduled to arrive at Sevagram in the afternoon at 3:30, where he will pay a visit to the Sevagram Ashram. He will stay in Sevagram until 4:30, during which time he will gather information about the various initiatives of the ashram. Furthermore, there is a possibility that President Draupadi Murmu will also visit Sevagram on July 6. On July 5, she is scheduled to visit Gondwana University in Gadchiroli. Following that, she will visit the Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwa Vidyalaya in Wardha, where she will also pay a visit to the Sevagram Ashram. In preparation for these visits, the district administration held a meeting to discuss the arrangements.