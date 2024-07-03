Maharashtra Govt Announces Toll Waiver for Warkari Pilgrims Going to Ashadhi Wari; Steps to Avail Exemption Detailed

The annual Pandharpur pilgrimage has begun, with warkaris departing from Pune towards Pandharpur in the coming days. As in previous years, the state government has announced toll exemption for devotees, but with a few changes. The toll exemption will be available from today until July 21. Devotees will need to obtain a pass or sticker from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and show it at toll plazas to avail the exemption. Vehicles without the pass will not be allowed to pass toll-free.

In 2022, the government had announced toll exemption, but devotees faced issues at toll plazas, with officials demanding to see the chief minister's photo ID first. A similar situation occurred in 2023, with devotees not receiving clear instructions on how to obtain the exemption. This year, the exemption has been announced earlier, allowing devotees to apply for the pass at RTOs if their vehicle documents like RC, PUC, and insurance are in order.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also announced toll exemption for state transport buses. If needed, heavy vehicle movement may be restricted at certain times. For FASTag users, placing aluminum foil on the tag or holding a switched-on mobile phone near the tag will prevent it from being scanned at toll plazas, ensuring no money is deducted from the FASTag account during the exemption period.