Maharashtra Govt Calls Special Session of Vidhan Sabha on Feb 15 to Discuss Maratha Reservation

Despite several agitations, marches, hunger strikes, court proceedings, and government decisions, the issue of reservation for the Maratha community is yet to be resolved satisfactorily. In that context, there seems to be a big development on the issue of Maratha reservation. The state government has decided to call a one-day special session on February 15 to decide on the Maratha reservation.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a curative petition filed to review the reservation given to the Maratha community. Meanwhile, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded that the Maratha community should be given a Kunbi certificate and reservation should be given from the OBC quota. For this, he had also taken out a mega march from Antarwali Sarati to Mumbai. Later, the state government agreed to issue Kunbi certificates to the relatives of Maratha persons who had found Kunbi records as per the patriarchal family system. A notification has also been issued.

However, Manoj Jarange Patil has threatened to go on another hunger strike as the state government has not issued an ordinance. Against that backdrop, a major decision is likely to be taken this session.

According to reports, the Backward Classes Commission's report is likely to be tabled and accepted at a special session convened on February 15. A bill on reservation is also likely to be introduced in the session.