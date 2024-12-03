Maharashtra Govt Formation: CM's Name to Be Announced on December 4

The suspense over Maharashtra's next chief minister will be resolved on December 4, as the BJP legislature party is set to elect its new leader, a senior party official confirmed. Earlier, the BJP appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the crucial meeting.

Two-time former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is widely regarded as the leading contender for Maharashtra's top post. The BJP legislature party meeting to elect the new leader will be held on Wednesday morning at Vidhan Bhawan, a party official confirmed.

There were reports that caretaker CM Eknath Shinde had conveyed his displeasure at not being given a second chance as CM by retreating to his village Dare in Satara district, but he attributed the visit to a need for rest after a hectic election campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP has confirmed that the new chief minister will be sworn in at 5 PM on December 5 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders in attendance.