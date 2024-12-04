Maharashtra Govt Formation: Will Eknath Shinde Take Oath as a Deputy CM? Here's What He Said (Watch Video)

The confusion between Maharashtra CM has finally come to an end as Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take an oath for the second time. While the announcement of Deputy CM has not been done yet. When a media person asked, "Will you and Ajit Pawar take the oath as a deputy CM?" he replied that "Are jara ruko, abhi meine bhi aur Devendra ji ne bhi kaha, abhi sham tak ruko kal shapath vidhi hein na." (Wait Me and Devendra ji told you, wait till evening, you will know).

While interrupting Eknath Shinde Ajit Dada said, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait." Shinde laughed and gave a taunting reply to Ajit Dada and said while addressing media that, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

Devendra Fadnavis affirmed that there is no confusion, and everything is clear not wait for little while picture will be clear. Eknath Shinde also added that Be present at Oath-taking ceremony on 5th of December at 5.30 and you will get all your answers.

#WATCH | Mumbai: When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..."





Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee has officially endorsed Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The decision was made during a meeting of the core group, which concluded in Mumbai today. Following this, the legislative party meeting commenced, with independent legislators who are supporting the BJP arriving at the Maharashtra Assembly.

Mahayuti's Landslide Win

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, secured 57 and 41 seats respectively. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major defeat, with the three key parties in the alliance winning only 50 seats combined—Congress secured 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged 20, and NCP (SP) won 10.