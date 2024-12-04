Why Devendra Fadnavis Is the BJP’s Top Choice for Maharashtra Leadership

Devendra Fadnavis is once again set to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, following a unanimous decision at the BJP legislative party meeting. His name was proposed by senior leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Chandrakant Patil and was enthusiastically approved by all members. The announcement was met with widespread congratulations, underscoring Fadnavis’ stature within the party.

Fadnavis has emerged as a significant and influential figure in Maharashtra politics, earning immense trust and appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi’s confidence in Fadnavis’ leadership abilities and work ethic is rooted in two notable incidents that solidified their bond. These episodes not only showcased Fadnavis’ political acumen but also paved the way for his appointment as Chief Minister in 2014, when he was the state president of the BJP.

The Lok Sabha Election Prediction: "We Can Win 40 Seats"

The first incident took place during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After the final campaign rally in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by several leaders, was on his way to the airport. Curious about the party's prospects in the state, Modi asked the leaders how many seats they believed the BJP could secure. While most leaders estimated the tally to be between 15 and 20 seats, Fadnavis confidently declared, “We can win 40 seats.”

His prediction was remarkably accurate. When the results were announced, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena secured 41 seats, with BJP winning 23 and Shiv Sena 18. Fadnavis’ foresight and confidence in the party's prospects left a lasting impression on Modi.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election Episode

The second defining moment occurred during the Maharashtra Assembly elections later that year. After the BJP’s stellar performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the party aimed to contest more assembly seats. However, its ally Shiv Sena opposed this, resulting in prolonged negotiations. The impasse led to both parties deciding to contest the elections independently.

The BJP fielded candidates in 260 constituencies, eventually winning 122 seats, emerging as the single largest party. Shiv Sena, which had been adamant about contesting more seats, lagged behind. During the discussions, Modi had sought Fadnavis’ advice on the matter, and Fadnavis assured him that contesting separately would not harm the BJP’s prospects. The results validated his strategic insight and further solidified Modi’s trust in him.

A Leader of Proven Caliber

These two episodes were instrumental in establishing Devendra Fadnavis as a trusted and capable leader within the BJP. His sharp political instincts, strategic planning, and ability to deliver results strengthened his bond with Modi and propelled him to the Chief Minister’s office in 2014.

As he prepares to assume the role of Chief Minister once again, Fadnavis brings with him the same determination and vision that have defined his political journey.