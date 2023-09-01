Maharashtra Govt gives nod for formation of anti-narcotics task force in state

The Maharashtra Home Department on Thursday issued a government resolution (GR), approving the formation of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Maharashtra. A special inspector-general (IG) rank officer will head the ANTF, while being guided by the state’s director-general of police (DGP) and the chief of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The task force, with its jurisdiction across the state except Mumbai would be expected to probe complex narcotics offences across the state, raise awareness, help in rehabilitation of addicts, and take measures to prevent trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics, while coordinating with the Centre.In December 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed the state governments to create dedicated ANTFs under their respective DGPs to fight the menace of drugs for a “drug-free India”. Mumbai has an anti-narcotics cell (ANC) to probe narcotics cases.