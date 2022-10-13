Maharashtra govt got nothing to do with alleged delay by BMC in accepting Rutuja Latke's resignation:

The Maharashtra government has no role in the alleged delay by the Mumbai civic body in accepting the resignation of its employee Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for the Andheri (east) bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Anil Parab of 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' party alleged that Latke was being pressured by the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, now called "Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena", to contest on their ticket for the November 3 bypoll. The seat fell vacant after the death of Rutuja Latke's husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke. “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is a self-governing and autonomous body. The BMC administration will decide whether to accept the resignation of Latke or not. The Maharashtra government has nothing to do with the alleged delay in accepting the resignation,” Fadnavis told reporters. There must be some rules that need to be followed before accepting any resignation of BMC employee. We have no say in it,” the BJP leader added. The BJP shares power with the faction led by Eknath Shinde.