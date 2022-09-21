Maharashtra govt increases state police's casual leave from 12 to 20 a year

The Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government has decided to grant a total of 20 days casual leaves for the Maharashtra police every year. The state has decided to increase the number of casual leaves from 12 days to 20 days a year for police officials ranking from police constables to police inspectors, news agency ANI reported.

The proposal has been accepted by the Maharashtra government in order to work towards reducing the stress levels of police officials. The proposal to increase the number of casual leaves was initially proposed by DGP Sanjay Pandey, who is currently behind bars in the ED case. Now that the proposal has been accepted, police officials will be able to claim 20 leaves as opposed to the previous mandate of 12 leaves in a year.