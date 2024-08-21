Maharashtra Govt Jobs: BMC Announces Clerk Recruitment 2024 for 1,846 Executive Assistant Vacancies

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a major recruitment drive for 1,846 Executive Assistant roles within the clerical cadre. This is a great chance for candidates seeking stable government jobs in Maharashtra. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100 (Pay Matrix - M15 plus applicable allowances).

How to Apply for BMC Executive Assistant Positions

Candidates interested in applying for the Executive Assistant roles can visit the official BMC website at portal.mcgm.gov.in. The application process has started as of Tuesday, August 20, at 3 PM, and will remain open until September 9. Applicants must first register on the website and then log in using their registration details to submit their application.

Eligibility Criteria for BMC Recruitment 2024

To be eligible for the Executive Assistant positions, candidates must have completed their matriculation from a recognized board. They should also be between the ages of 18 and 38. Age relaxation is available for candidates from reserved categories. For further details, please refer to the official notification.



