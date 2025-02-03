Maharashtra Govt Mandates Marathi Language Use in All State Offices

The Maharashtra government issued a resolution on Monday mandating the use of Marathi in all government offices. As per the directive, employees in government offices, semi-government offices, corporations under the state government, and other related institutions are required to communicate in Marathi with visitors, excluding those from foreign countries and non-Marathi-speaking states.

A formal complaint can be lodged with the in-charge of the respective office or department for appropriate action if the rule is violated. The resolution treats such violations as acts of official indiscipline.

If the complainant is dissatisfied with the action taken against the violator, they can appeal to the Marathi Language Committee of the Maharashtra Legislature.

