Mumbai CSMT Station: Central Railway to Install 150 Hi-Tech Scanning Machines at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Central Railway's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is set to install 150 advanced baggage and body scanning machines, with a tender recently issued for the purpose. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, CSMT serves approximately 11.5 lakh passengers daily. While Railway Protection Force (RPF) units are frequently stationed to ensure passenger safety, recent malfunctions in existing security machines have raised concerns regarding the station's security measures.

In light of recent security concerns, Central Railway has issued tenders for the procurement of 150 new machines, including seven baggage scanning machines and 143 body scanning machines. The installation of these hi-tech devices at CSMT is expected to be completed within 18 months. The baggage scanners are designed to detect 32 different types of objects, including those considered highly dangerous during train travel. This move aims to enhance security, particularly for long-distance passengers, who often carry large amounts of baggage that may contain hazardous items.

No Restrictions on Entry at CSMT

CSMT has over 100 entry points, making it impossible to restrict passenger movement. However, the official said that while unrestricted entry remains, passengers will be closely monitored through advanced security machines. The priority will be the safety of passengers, supported by both security personnel and the newly installed machines.

Passenger Traffic and Safety Efforts at CSMT

CSMT sees around 11.5 lakh daily commuters, with approximately 200 express trains and 1,200 local trains operating each day. Central Railway manages a total of 1,810 local trains, catering to about 77 lakh passengers overall.

In an effort to enhance passenger safety, high-end security machines will play a crucial role. The newly installed luggage scanning machines are capable of detecting 32 different types of objects, said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.