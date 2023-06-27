Ashes 2023: England announce playing XI for the second Test, Moeen Ali dropped

England have announced their starting XI ahead of the second Test which will take place at Lord's on 28th June.Seamer Josh Tongue has been named in England's playing XI for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's, with all-rounder Moeen Ali making way for him. The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 27, the eve of the Test.

Tongue debuted at the same venue in the one-off Test against Ireland at the start of the month and impressed with his movement and control. Having gone wicketless in the first innings, he bagged a five-wicket haul in the second as England wrapped up a 10-wicket win in three days.England is planning to unleash a full frontal pace attack against the Aussie side. Tongu will be the fourth frontline pacer alongside Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.