Maharashtra govt should be given time to resolve Maratha quota issue, says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said the state government should be given time to resolve the issue of reservation for Marathas and that the Eknath Shinde-led state government is committed to it.Talking to reporters during a visit to Jawhar taluka in Palghar district on October 28 night, Bawankule asked all political parties to support Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in resolving the issue of reservation.

The Maratha youth have been agitated, but the government should be given time as it is committed to facilitate reservation for the community, he said.An indefinite hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange in Jalna district has galvanised the Maratha community that has been demanding quota under the OBC category in government jobs and education.Bawankule said every party, including the BJP, was supporting the Maratha community's demands.He appealed to members of the Maratha community not to resort to non-violence. In a democracy, every one has got the right to agitate, but in a peaceful manner, he added.Bawankule said the reservation should be given but not at the cost of other communities.At a time when all the political parties are supporting their (Maratha community's) demands, what is the use of "gaon bandi” (banning entry of politicians in some villages), he asked. Bawankule on Saturday faced the wrath of Maratha activists as they disrupted a meeting he was addressing at Kalyan in Thane district and showed him black flags.