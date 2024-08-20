Maharashtra Govt to Fast-Track Senior Citizens Scheme Implementation After Ladki Bahin

In an effort to accelerate the rollout of a new direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiative, the Maharashtra government declared on Monday that the Chief Minister’s Office will manage the CM Vayoshree Scheme, a dedicated assistance program for senior citizens.

According to a report of Indian Express, the scheme will now be administered through district collectors and municipal commissioners. The CM Vayoshree Scheme offers a one-time payment of Rs 3,000 to senior citizens aged 65 and above, which will be deposited directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Also Read| Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: NMMC Issues Guidelines Ahead of Festive Season.

Previously, Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) were responsible for tasks such as beneficiary selection, document verification, and collecting Aadhaar and bank account data. However, the state government has now assigned these duties to a committee headed by district collectors and municipal commissioners. Initially, the government had allocated Rs 30 crore for the CPSUs to manage these tasks.

The ruling Mahayuti government is also vigorously promoting its flagship CM Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides Rs 1,500 monthly to the bank accounts of women living below the poverty line. With high hopes for the success of this initiative, the government is now concentrating on expediting the DBT scheme for senior citizens.

