Maharashtra govt to increase employment age by two years

The Maharashtra government has decided to increase the maximum age for employment in the public sector by two years. According to a DNA report, the state administration wants to fill additional positions with government employees while also helping those who were unable to apply because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

For candidates in the open category, the new upper age limit is 40, while for those in the reserved category, it is 45.The decision was made in response to widespread requests for a modification of the age requirement from applicants for government jobs due to the time wasted as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to reports, the higher age limit would only be relaxed until December 31, 2023. Applicants should also be aware that this relaxation would only apply to positions for which differing age restrictions have been set. For those advertisements that have already been published, this regulation will apply. Numerous applicants for government jobs will profit from this lowering of the upper age limit.