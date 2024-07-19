Maharashtra Govt to Reinstatement Contractual Hiring for 6,830 Posts in Medical Colleges and Hospitals

The Maharashtra government has decided to reinstate contractual hiring for 6,830 Group C and D posts in 59 government-run medical, ayurvedic, and homoeopathy colleges and hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The recruitment will be done through outsourcing.

The decision has been taken to reduce administrative expenses and make more funds available for development works. The government's policy is to fill vacant posts on a contract basis wherever necessary.

Last year, the government had made preparations for contract recruitment, but it was cancelled due to opposition from youth and political parties. However, now the government has issued a new decision and given approval for filling these posts through outsourcing.

Key Points:

Number of posts: 6,830

6,830 Categories: Group C and D

Group C and D Institutions: 59 government medical, ayurvedic, and homeopathic colleges and hospitals

59 government medical, ayurvedic, and homeopathic colleges and hospitals Mode of recruitment: Outsourcing

Outsourcing Positions to be filled: Clerk, driver, surgical assistant, librarian assistant, laboratory assistant, typist, technician, junior clerk, etc.

"The recruitment will come from nine companies. These companies belong to MLAs, MPs, and ministers. Three contract employees will work for the salary of one regular employee, and these companies will get 30 percent of that salary as a commission. This suggests that the employees will work for meager salaries while the companies profit significantly. Last year, the government assured us that there would be no contract recruitment in healthcare. Therefore, we oppose this recruitment," said Anil Lavekar, District General Secretary, State Government Employees Association, Kolhapur.

"This contract recruitment will be injustice to poor and deserving youth. The recruitment being done on the eve of elections is nothing but nepotism and money game," said Sanjay Pawar, Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena (UBT).