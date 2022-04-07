Maharashtra govt to set up solar energy park with a capacity of 2500 MW

Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to set up a solar energy park in the state. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (or its subsidiary) & Maharashtra State Power Generation Company will have a capital investment of 50:50 for the development of the park with a capacity of 2500 MW.

The joint venture will develop an ultramega renewable solar power park with a capacity of 2500 MW in the state.

For non-conventional energy, 17,360 MW capacity generation project will be developed by March 21, 2025, of which 12,930 MW capacity solar power project is targeted to be started. At present 9305 MW capacity projects are in operation in the state and 2123 MW capacity solar power projects are in operation.

